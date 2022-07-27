–— Only three persons injured – Police

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Barely seven weeks after terrorists attack worshippers at Owo, in Ondo state, some unknown gunmen, have again attacked the ancient town.

Many people were said to have been injured in the attack which took place Wednesday evening, at Folahami Junction, where a construction company called Craneburg Construction Company was located.

Eyewitness reports had it that the gunmen opened fire on those at the site.

Another source who spoke with Vanguard alleged that some explosives devices were also used during the attack.

However, the casualty figure was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but many people were said to be injured in the attack.

Contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident to Vanguard but said three persons were injured during a shootout in the town

Odunlami said she could not confirmed if the attackers are terrorists or mere bandits.

According to her ” Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition.

” We can not ascertain the casualty figure now and we also cannot say it was a terrorists’ attack with the use of explosives devices but tomorrow( Thursday ) morning , the EOD men of the command would go to the scene.”

Odunlami appealed to residents not to panic that the situation was under control