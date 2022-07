By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Reports that suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, was among inmates that escaped from the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday night, is false, Vanguard has learned.

A top official of the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS, who who spoke to Vanguard, said the terrorists that bombed the facility attempted to gain entry into Kyari’s cell, but could not.

Vanguard News