Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, urged voters in Osun state to protect their votes to curb the ruling party from stealing their votes again.

Atiku spoke in Osogbo while canvassing votes for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the party’s mega rally at the party secretariat.

“This is a PDP state. Don’t let them steal your votes this time. They have been rigging election here since 12 years ago. In 2010 they rigged through the court, in 2018 they rig through the ballot.

“Don’t allow them steal this time around. Make sure you votes and defend your votes, if you allow them, you will go back to darkness”, he said.

