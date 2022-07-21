By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

Christopher Bakare, the farm supervisor at late former Governor of Oyo State, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm, who was kidnapped, on Saturday evening by suspected Fulani herdsmen, has regained freedom after payment of N5million ransom.

Recall that Bakare was kidnapped at TDB farm at Jabata, Surulere Local Government area of the state.

A reliable family source told Vanguard this morning that he was released last night after payment of N5million.

Recall also that his abductors initially placed N100m ransom on him but after four days of negotiations, they settled for N5million.

