By Nnamdi Ojeigo

Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has withdrawn from the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association, COMTUA, over alleged breach of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU.

Other key members of the association, Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Nigerian Association of Road Transport, NARTO, Association of Maritime Truck Owners, AMATO, and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, have, consequently, withdrawn their memberships of the body.

MWUN had, in a letter to the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, signed by its Secretary General, Felix Akingboye, informed the NPA Managing Director, Mohammed Koko, of the development.

The union said: “I am directed to inform you that Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has withdrawn from the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association, COMTUA.

“We are constrained to take our exit from the Council due to the continuous breach of the provisions of the Council’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by members especially the national Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.”

While listing the primary objectives of the Council, the Union lamented that the NURTW had constantly breached this well-stated understanding.