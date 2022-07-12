.

By Chioma Obinna

The family of Mrs. Ojo-Ajofoyinbo is urgently seeking assistance to raise a total of N11.045 for an urgent life-saving surgery for their son, Israel, who is currently down with a strange deformity that medical doctors at the Primrose Hospital, Lagos diagnosed as Thoracic Scoliosis.

Thoracic Scoliosis is a form of deformity caused by the lateral deviation of the spine due to an unknown cause.

The saying, “only God knows tomorrow” aptly describes the situation 12 -year-old Isreal Ireyimika Ajofoyinbo. Like every other child, Israel was delivered hale and hearty without any inclination that he may one day develop any form of deformity.

According to the mother, Israel started showing symptoms, when he was about two years old. “We went to Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital, Lagos several times but they could not come to a diagnosis for him.

“He started limping when he was about two years, then his fingers started folding and when he was four years old his back began to bend and formed a curved shape.

“We started going to the hospital again but they recommended a series of scans and x-rays eventually when he was seven years, we met a young doctor who told us he was suffering from thoracic scoliosis and will need to be operated upon. “

They also advised them to see a neurologist for his hand and his legs to be straightened again.

A medical report from Primrose Hospital and signed by a Consultant Spine Surgeon, Dr Shobode Mutaleeb revealed that Isreal was down with an Adolescent Idiopathic Thoracic Scoliosis.

Mutaleeb said given the diagnosis, Isreal will benefit from urgent spinal fusion for him to be normal again.

His mother who appealed to good-spirited Nigerians for assistance said Isreal needs N11, 045, 000 for his surgery.

“We have done plastic braces at Igbobi and put a pop bandage on the leg for more than six months. The doctors said he requires this surgery before he outgrows it.

“I am appealing to Nigerians, corporate organisations, and philanthropists to help save my child.,” she said amid tears.

If you are touched by Israel’s plight please send your donation to account number: 0050699086, bank name: GTB and account name: Ojo-Ajofoyinbo Abiodun Abiola or call 07066821402 and 09048126827.