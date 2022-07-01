By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Reverend Father Vitus Borogo, the Catholic priest killed by bandits in Kaduna, was yesterday buried at Our Lady’s of Apostle’s Cemetery in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that Borogo was killed by bandits on his farm along Kaduna-Kachia in Kaduna State last week.

Speaking at the burial ceremony, the Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, said: “Government does not care about us. I think something is basically wrong with the country.

Read Also: Bandits kill another Catholic priest, Fr. Borogo in Kaduna

‘We are in prison in our own country. Within one year, the Archdiocese has buried three while one of our priests is still in the hands of the bandits for over two and half years now.

“Three weeks ago, I buried a priest without his body. It was terrible to say a burial mass was conducted without the body and all of them are very young and courageous priests. Father Borogo was the only one that was up to 50.

“We are short of tears, we are short of words. He was killed on his farm, he has nothing to do with them, he never knew them, not even good morning, but they decided to attack him and killed him.

“In our country, death has become a daily meal. Nigeria has been described as a home of criminality, banditry and terrorism. In your home, road and on air, nobody is safe.”

Vanguard News