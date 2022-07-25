.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP has said that Borno is the highest state among the North Eastern states with high number of Trafficking In Person (TIP) pending cases under prosecution.

The Agency said, presently, is prosecuting fifty two (52) cases and other related offences in various High Courts at its Zonal Office in Maiduguri, adding that, Borno alone has fourty four (44) pending cases, while Adamawa and Yobe states have three (3) each, and two (2) in Gombe state.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Zonal Commander NAPTIP, North East, Ahmed Mansur while briefing Journalists ahead of series of activities slated for the celebration of World Day Against Human Trafficking on 30th July, 2022, with the theme: “Use and Abuse of Technology”.

Mansur said, “since the Maiduguri Zonal Command was unveiled in April, 2009, it has recieved a total of 342 cases, and that all cases that are within the purview of the agency have been investigated.

“However, presently, it is prosecuting fifty two (52) cases and related offences in various High Courts at its Zonal Office in Maiduguri. Borno alone has fourty four (44) pending cases, while Adamawa and Yobe states have three (3) each, and two (2) in Gombe state.”

The Commander pointed out that, for NAPTIP to effectively carry out its role and responsibilities in checking the scourge through the use of new trends and abusing technology, it has also adopted the 5Ps (Prevention, Prosecution, Protection, Partnership and Policy) as strategy to achieve its mandate.

He noted that the fight of TIPs being a modern day slavery, requires multi-dimensional approaches from various stakeholders, stressing that, NAPTIP is collaborating effectively with International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR), the Borno State Government (BOSG) security agencies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other development partners.

The Zonal Commander noted that these collaborations with stakeholders led to the modest achievements by conducting regular sensitisation campaigns in host communities, rescued, counseled, rehabilitated and re-United a total of 557 victims to their various families and communities in the region from inception to date.

On this year’s theme, ‘Use and Abuse of Technology’, Mansur said, the Command is depending heavily in use of internet and readily available social media platforms such as facebook to profile, recruit, control, transport and exploit victims.

He also said, in tackling cybercrime, NAPTIP is is partnership with facebook and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, NCMEC to enhance tracing and diligent investigation of all cases relating inline, child abuse, human trafficking and other related crimes.

This is even as the Commander said, NAPTIP has concluded the partnership with Facebook and NCMEC in the United States (US), to set up Amber Alert Nigeria (AAN), whereby Facebook sends alerts to targeted Facebook community to help find missing children in Nigeria.

Mansur also listed some of the challenges faced by the agency to include delay in handling Court cases by the Judiciary, and lack of adequate reports on TIPs by the citizenry.

In an interview with IOM Focal Person on TIPs, Tolu Alabi, said, the organization is determine to support NAPTIP and other development partners by all means that would combat human trafficking and fight against modern day human slavery in Nigeria.