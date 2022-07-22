.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan has urged his constituents and the good people of the state to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to enable them exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

Lawan specifically informed his constituents (Guzamala Local Government Area) that their PVCs remained their only weapon to choose their leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

Recall that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, through the office of the Head of Service, Barrister Simon Malgwi had declared a two-day public holiday from Thursday 21st to Friday 22nd July 2022 to enable citizens use the opportunity during the shortbreak to obtain PVCs.

The longest serving Speaker in the history of Nigeria in a statement he personally signed and made available to Journalists yesterday, said that, “it was only through the PVCs that Nigerians can exercise their voting right for the candidate of their choice in 2023.”

He urged the people of Guzamala, Borno and the country at large to take advantage of the ongoing registration exercise and obtain their PVCs if they wanted a positive development come 2023.

The Speaker charged Nigerians not to lose hope with the leadership in the country, as there were clear indications that the country was on its way to gaining the full dividends of democracy by having Tinubu/Shettima Ticket as Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates on the platform of the great ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“I want to urge our family members, friends, colleagues, traditional leaders, market women and men, students, teeeming youths and neighbours, trade unions and organisations, to ensure the success of the coming elections by obtaining their PVCs”. Lawan stated.

He however call on leaders to build institutions of governance so that the country’s democracy would stand on “sure footing” for the benefit of the future generation.