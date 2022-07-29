File photo:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has been forced to suspend other state duties and run down to Damboa Local Government Area of the state where no fewer than 400 natives were displaced from their homes and farms by a rampaging flood last week.

The governor did not go there just to lament. The Professor of Agricultural Engineering was armed with cash and provisions to help alleviate the plight of victims of the flood,which had overtaken homes, farms and killed some people, including a police officer.

But Governor Zulum’s sympathy visit raised hope for the victims as he slept with them and listened to their tales of woe occasioned by the flood. While in Damboa, Zulum coordinated the distribution of about N172 million cash alongside food items to 30,436 residents who included victims of destructions caused by rain-flood. A total of 436 persons were identified as victims who lost shelters and food items to flood caused by a recent downpour.

Many houses were destroyed by flood which caused the displacement of some families, Chairman of Damboa Local Government Area, Professor Adamu Garba Alloma, told the governor during the on-the-spot briefing. Zulum directed that each of the 436 victims be given N50,000 cash, a bag of maize grill, clothing materials and a mat. The governor empathised with the affected persons, but urged residents to desist from building houses along waterways, to avoid future occurrences.

Aside the 436 flood victims, Zulum supervised the distribution of N5,000 each and fabrics to 30,000 residents, majority of them widows, vulnerable women and men from different communities. Governor Zulum had toured communities in Hausari, Old Damboa Market and Kachallaburari since arriving Damboa on Sunday afternoon before passing the night in the town.

