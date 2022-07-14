Borno Central APC stakeholders endorse Shehu as sole senatorial candidate

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders in Borno Central led by Governor Babagana Zulum, on Thursday, endorsed the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Lawan, as the sole candidate to contest for the Borno Central Senatorial race come 2023 general elections.

The endorsement was sequel to resignation of Senator Kashim Shettima, who is now vice presidential running mate to APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu last Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, which took place at the Multi Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri, Governor Zulum said: “Many interested individuals of the ruling party were fit to be endorsed for such position, but Barrister Lawan was picked to fill the vacuum, as only one individual is required to occupy as flagbearer.”

He also told the stakeholders that many names of party loyalists were submitted for consideration including the current state APC Chairman, Ali Dalori, former senators such as Ali Modu Sheriff, Mohammed Abba Aji and Kaka Bashir Garbai among other prominent and qualified individuals, adding that, “it is only God Almighty that give power to whom He deserve, and Barrister Lawan is the only loyalist that God chose to fly the flag.”

He enjoined all and sundry, especially party supporters from Borno Central, to give their maximum support and cooperation to Lawan to actualize his dreams come 2023.

The governor also enjoined all those without Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) to ensure that they register and obtain their PVCs to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

Also in his remarks, the State Party Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori described Lawan who is a card-carrying member of the APC as “very loyal and dedicated to the progress of Borno and the ruling APC since time immemorial.”

He, therefore, pledged for full support by the party executives at all levels.

Dalori also urged all party faithful across the state to continue remain united, so as to win all elective positions come 2023 general elections.

Vanguard gathered that a formal primary election for the affirmation of Barrister Lawan is scheduled to take place at the party secretariat in Maiduguri.