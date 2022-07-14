.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders in Borno Central led by Governor Babagana Zulum on Thursday after consensus endorsed the Attorney General and Commissioner of justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan as the sole candidate to contest for the Borno Central Senatorial race come 2023 general elections.

The endorsement was sequel to resignation of Senator Kashim Shettima who was penciled as Vice -Presidential running mate to APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu last Sunday.

Addressing the gathering which took place at the Multi Purpose Hall, Government House Maiduguri, governor Zulum said, many interested individuals of the ruling party were capable to be endorsed for such position, but Barrister Lawan was picked to fill the vaccum, as only one individual is required to occupy as flagbearer.

He also told the stakeholders that many names of party loyalists were submitted for consideration including the current State APC Chairman, Ali Dalori, former senators such as Ali Modu Sheriff, Mohammed Abba Aji and Kaka Bashir Garbai among other prominent and qualified individuals, adding that, “it is only God Almighty that give power to whom He deserve, and Barrister Lawan is the only loyalist that God chose to fly the flag”. Zulum stated.

He enjoined all and sundry, especially party supporters from Borno Central to give their maximum support and cooperation to Lawan actualize his dreams come 2023.

The Governor also enjoined all those without Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) to ensure that they register and obtain their PVCs to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

Also in his remarks, the State Party Chairman, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori described Lawan who is a card carrying member of the APC as “very loyal and dedicated to the progress of Borno and the ruling APC since time immemorial”.

He therefore pledged for full support by the party executives at all levels.

Dalori also urged all party faithful across the state to continue remain united, so as to win all elective positions come 2023 general elections.

Meantime, a total of 480 accreditated delegates from the eight local government areas of Borno Central participated in the primary election which took place at the party secretariat in Maiduguri.

Chairman of the electoral committee, and former Deputy Governor of Taraba state, Hon Uba Maigari declared that having satisfied with the election which went credibly and fair without rancour, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan is the Candidate elect for Borno Borno Central Senatorial Distric flagbearer.

He said, out of the 480 accreditated delegates, Barrister Lawan scored a total of 459 votes, while 21 votes are invalid.

“By the powers conferred on me by the constitution of our great party, I hereby declared Kaka Shehu Lawan returned elected as the Candidate for Borno central senatorial district on the platform of our great party, the APC”. Maigari declared.

Governor Zulum who attended the declaration ceremony after the election, said, Kaka Shehu’s candidature and all other candidates of the party would be supported to ensure unprecedented victory at all levels come 2023.

In his acceptance speech, Lawan thanked governor Zulum and all stakeholders including delegates of the party for giving him the mandate to contest on the party’s platform as candidate.

He promised qualitative representation if elected, so that the people of Borno central and by extension, the good people of the state will have their shares from the national cake.

Lawan also commended all other people who have aspired for the same position with him for their understanding and support, even as he pledged to carry everybody alone if given the mandate.

He advised all party supporters who are yet to have their PVCs to take the opportunity from the ongoing registration exercise to register and obtain their own PVCs.

He promised that, he will continue to be loyal to the present administration of Governor Zulum so that the people of Borno state will continue to enjoy dividends of democracy