Centre is Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu flanked right is husband and other guests displaying the books during launching recently in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

An expert in real estate sector, also the Managing Director, Lifecard International Investment Limited, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu has launched two books to provide guidelines, secrets and techniques for interested investors in the real estate investment.

The books, “There’s A Land For You” and “Co-Investments, unlocking Treasures in Hidden Places”, are books gathered from a true and a personal life experience with Grace Ofuru who started it by selling second hand materials popularly known as Okirika. Between the space of selling Okirika and becoming a Managing Director of a real estate investment and also as a pastor, in her positive mindset, she had gathered enough experience to help potential investors how to channel their money into the real estate investment, avoiding scam and other pitfalls.

Speaking at the launching, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu said, “For me, it is very important today because am able to put my thoughts, inspiration on paper. In the books, you have a lot of my stories, stories of people that have left poverty and now they have been able to fend for themselves and generation yet unborn by venturing into real estate”.

She said that one of the unique things about the books is the fact that like everybody feels that real estate is something that people needs to come into with a lot of money but it is not so, the co-investments will teach readers the proven strategy that can actually make you start your real investment estate job and the truth is, everybody wants to be wealthy. “Wealth is for every child of God because God created wealth for us and the book will teach the reader the basic principles you need to put to work.

According Ibhakhomu, another aspect of the book that I like is your mindset; if you know my story and where I am today, you will see that it is as a result of a mindset shift.

“We are going to take these books to schools in the country. One thing that I have discovered is that co-investments can bring you into money.

“Today, we are launching the book and we have a lot of friends and partners that have come to launch the book. So many of the books will be bought and it will be distributed freely. This book is going to be definitely be a better material and it is through partnership. If you look at the book, you will see a lot of people that have become financially stable. Real estate is one investment that keeps you financially stable. It is important that we read the book but then it took me a long time about a year”.

On investors who have had challenges with real estate operators, Ibhakhomu said that these books will help you to identify scam from the onset. “Real estate is something that everybody wants, so everybody also knows that it is a place that people can actually scam people. On the aspect of regulation she said that government is doing so much about it because there is so much going on in regularising of the industry”.

In addition, REDAN Chairman, Lagos, Bamidele Onolaja said that Ibhakhomu is very passionate in whatever she does and she demonstrates all these things even in her work. It is very evident to see that within few years of Lifecard, they are doing so well.

Onolaja said, when you have passion for what you do, definitely, you will succeed.

The books are about land and real estate and anything that will improve real estate is very good. “Land banking is one of the best ways to acquire real estate. I will read the book and it will improve my knowledge on real estate”.

On how he sees real estate business in Nigeria, Onolaja said that it’s evident that the industry is making so much progress, even though the cost of production has affected a lot of things. For instance, you buy a bag of cement for N2,500 for a project today and you are to complete the project in 18 months, before you complete the project the same cement will be sold for N4,500. You will find out that you are losing. In all, everything is good.

Continuing he said, “We have so many developers coming up which is our prayer and we love it in REDAN because the housing deficit in Nigeria we cannot handle it alone. We need a lot of people to come on board, the government has done their part by formulating policies and the private sector is to make sure that the real estate booms and to provide accommodation and housing for all”.

Onolaja further that the rising cost of raw materials is the major challenge because when prices increase, the amount you need to sell the project goes up and it becomes difficult.

