Enterprising sports journalist Bolarinwa Olajide retains his place at the apex of sports journalism in Nigeria with his scintillating Max FM Sports show as the favourite of radio listeners in the country.

The FRCN-trained journalist, whose work experience includes eight years at Nigeria Info FM, has multiple awards to his name including Best Sports Journalist of the Year (by Youth of All Nations) and Best Sports Journalist (Electronic) by Nigeria Radio Awards.

Also a recipient of Grassroots Sports Coverage in Nigeria honour from the Abesan Youth Sports Development Association, Olajide is a social media influencer, who recently was unveiled as a brand ambassador of a sports game.



Making the announcement on his Instagram page,@iambolar on March 23, his post reads: “I’m elated to announce to you that I’m the official brand ambassador for www.fanfootball.app. It’s a Fantasy League like no other. I’ll be sharing tips and playing alongside managers like you to win cash prizes every day.”



Olajide’s show on Max FM, which airs every Sunday from 3 to 7 pm is distinct from others as live coverage of football matches with high input from football fans via phone calls and social media.



In his words, the show spotlights the “local scene, where we look, discuss and dissect all happenings in the Nigeria sports sector.”

Bolarinwa Olajide, aka Star B, who described himself as a “sports fan, broadcaster, journalist, media consultant and everything in between,” remains one of Nigeria’s influential radio sports journalists whose enormous expertise comes also from having covered some big games at home and abroad.



His expertise is not restricted to football but also extends to other sports, especially Formula One racing which he had twice covered the season-ending ABU Dhabi Moto GP in the United Arab Emirates.