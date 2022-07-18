.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be members of Islamic State West African Province, ISWAP on Monday morning ambushed a convoy of military troops and Civilian Joint Tasks Force, CJTF members killing the Chairman of CJTF, Alhaji Bukar Mandama and other vigilante in Gubio local government area of Borno state.

Another member of the CJTF who sustained gunshot injury was evacuated from the scene and now recieving treatment at the State Specialists Hospital, Maiduguri.

Unconfirmed report also revealed that some security personnel were affected in the ambush, as sources claimed that five people were killed in the convoy including the vigilante Chairman, Mandama.

Vanguard gathered that, some residents on Sunday sighted a Boko Haram’s convoy with two vehicles and motorcycles heading towards the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) under construction at the outskirts of the town to cause havoc, a situation that the military authorities in Gubio mobilized and deployed troops with some men of the CJTF to provide adequate security to the facility.

It was further gathered that when troops arrived at the RUGA site on Sunday, they couldn’t sighted any of the terrorists, and decided to take cover, passed the night at the facility. Unfortunately, while on their way back to the town on Monday Morning, unknown to them that the terrorists had also laid ambush and opened fire on the troops convoy, leading to the heavy casualties on the side of the security convoy, even as sources said, scores of the terrorists were also neutralized in the exchange of gunfire that ensued.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Chairman of Gubio Council, Alhaji Bukar Sulum Zowo said, “we woke up with a sad news this morning as Boko Haram killed our CJTF Chairman, Alhaji Mandama and other member in a road ambush.”

The Chairman disclosed this to our Correspondent on Monday at the State Specialists Hospital, Maiduguri while offering assistance regarding payment of medical Bill’s of the injured victim at the Accident and Emergency Unit.

He prayed God to grant eternal rest for the souls of the deceased and wished those who sustained gunshot injuries quick recovery.

Recall that in March this year, another set of Terrorists invaded Gubio town and abducted the Principal Medical Officer, Dr Bulama of Gubio General Hospital who is still in captivity at press time.