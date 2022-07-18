When Germany Kent, the top US journalist and business mogul, quipped: “do work that matters. Choose to participate in initiatives that will positively impact the world and help make a difference in your community,” she understood what actually counts in life is our legacy.

Gift Gugu Mona, the South African philosopher also echoed similar thing when she said: “never agree to leave the earth without making a great impact in your own life and that of someone else.”

The above quotes are undoubtedly the philosophy driving high chief Williams Agbo, the chairman of Wilson Group Nigeria Limited, (Manufacturers of Solive Oil and Bestie Instant Noodles).

A seasoned industrialist, development enthusiast, astute manager, renowned philanthropist, amazing father and quintessential servant-leader, and integrity personified; Chief Agbo needs no introduction.

His impacts in the lives of people are uncountable and as he marks another birthday on July 16, the testimonies are glaring. In separate interviews, some of his colleagues and close associates reflect on how the business mogul has influenced their lives and the world positively.

How Williams Agbo Helped me When I Fled Jos Riot, Returned to Nsukka Empty-handed – Chief Sam Asadu, Owna Umukashi

When chief Sam Asadu, the Onwa Umukashi, returned to Nsukka from Jos, Plateau state, some years ago due to an intense riot at the time, he thought the end has come for him. Having spent 25 years in Jos, leaving his investment behind as a result of the crisis was a huge blow for him.

But high chief Agbo came to his rescue.

“In fact, I lack words to describe him honestly, let me start from myself. When I came back from Jos due to the riot after living there for 25 years, I returned to Nsukka empty-handed,” he recalled.

“But Chief Agbo resuscitated me, you can see that I am singing a different song today. All these that you’re seeing today were his handwork. He has an open mind and he is large-hearted. So, if you’re sincere, he has no limitation in assisting you. I am a living witness of that.”

Asadu, who is he former chairman of Umukashi General Assembly, also spoke on how Agbo has transformed lives, particularly in Umukashi, Nsukka.

“Words are not enough to describe the type of person High Chief Williams Agbo is because he is a man of the people, he has a large heart, accommodates everyone and has that desire to serve the public, particularly the people of Umukashi,” he added.

“He has done a lot for us, he has borehole which is open to everyone, he helped us in roofing our town hall, he is also training many of our children at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State. He has recently constructed a road in Umukashi which is worth over N200 million. In fact, he has always assisted us in many ways. In terms of road construction, he has always made his grader available to us to fix our roads, so he has done so much for us that we cannot forget him in a hurry. I don’t know but if we have two three persons like him Nsukka, then I think Nsukka will be great. He has really done a lot humanity, particularly Nsukka. If you think of people that he is putting food on their tables today, their uncountable. We are grateful to him.

“His company which is situated in Umukashi has helped to develop the area. There are so many people from Umukashi that are working there and that makes it possible for them to have a source of income. In addition to that, there are several others that are not from Umukashi but are working there and because of that, they’re resident in the community. That helps in developing the area. The community is more developed today compared to its contemporaries.”

Asadu wished the seasoned industrialist good health on the occasion of his birthday, adding that he is proud of him.

“We wish him good health. I am proud of him,” he said.

According to him, Agbo’s contributions to the development of Umukashi informed efforts by the community to honour him.

“Because of his heroics in Umukashi, I introduced a policy which every other person accepted in good faith. As then chairman, I made a policy that made it possible for him to be recognized as someone from Umukashi, he was conferred with the honour of an indigene of the area. That title means he can enjoy benefits that those from Umukashi have access to. We also honoured him with a chieftaincy title to appreciate him,” he added.

‘He Built Me From the Scratch…He is a gift to Humanity’ — Nwabunwanne Okenyi

Like Asadu, Prince Nwabunwanne Okenyi, the Managing Director (MD) of Nwa God Oil & Gas Company Nig. Ltd, has a lot to say about chief Agbo’s towering legacies.

Speaking with Degavoice, Okenyi recounted how Agbo supported him from secondary school to varsity level and transformed him. He also described him as God’s gift to Nsukka and humanity at large.

“Chief Williams Agbo is my beloved brother. One is that he is a God’s gift to the entire Nsukka. In fact, the whole of Igboland. He is a rare gift because he is doing marvelous things. I am living testimony,” he said.

“The CEO of Willson Group of Companies, Chief Williams Agbo built me right from my secondary school to university level. And since then, he has not abandoned me. He still caring for me. I brag about him. Nsukka people know that he is involved in my affairs.

“He is a father who corrects you when you’re going astray. And he’s somebody who likes the progress of others. He personally supports people to succeed. For instance, without him, I don’t think I could have reached this height.

“My prayer for him is that the sky will be his starting point. God will continue to bless and help him. May God give long life and good health. As an industrialist, God created an all-rounder. He knew almost everything. Academically, he is sound. When we talk of constructions, he will give you design by himself. He designed his company by himself.

“He usually stuns the White men. He’s heavily gifted man. If Nsukka has like 3 or 4 people like him, I don’t think that some minor challenges like hunger will remain. There’s nobody working in his company who’s unhappy. He is a very humble person that no matter how poor you are, you have direct access to him. He doesn’t like pomposity. He believes in empowering people. If you’re in terms with him and you’re a wheel barrow pusher, he will come to your rescue in your point of need. He even loves going to the poor than the rich because he will always say he doesn’t need any more from the rich, rather from the poor.”

On his birthday wish for Agbo, Okenyi said: “My prayer is that, as he is for us, God will keep him for us. The help he renders to the people, God will be blessing him to continue in Jesus name.”

How We Met 25 Years Ago… he Inspired People, Lived an Exemplary Life – Prince Pharm. Nnaemeka Ugwu

Prince Pharm. Nnaemeka Ugwu; the managing director (MD) Nemel Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, is another associate who is in awe of chief Agbo’s massive impact in the society.

In his birthday message, he recounts how he met the business mogul about 25 years ago and how Agbo became an inspiration to several people.

His words: “I want to wish a colossus, a man of integrity, and a man like no other – High Chief Agbo a very happy birthday. I pray to God almighty to give you the good health to continue the wonderful work you’re doing.

“I can vividly remember that about 25 years ago, when my father introduced me to the gentleman and I have come to know him as the definition of the best spirit of entrepreneurship. If you talk of hardwork, it’s very difficult to find to someone that works as hard as Chief Agbo.

“I remember then, growing up in Orba road, this man would wake up earlier than his workers and go to bed late. He works harder than any another person. If you talk of entrepreneurship, yes, there are certain characteristics that define him.

“He is a risk taker. From humble beginning, he has transformed his business. He is one of the best around. On behalf of my family, I say may you continue to rise. You’re such a gift to the people of Nigeria. The people of Enugu state, you are a great of inspiration to us and the people of Nsukka, you have been the motivating factor to all of us. What you have achieved is of no equal measure. We wish you well and God almighty will continue uplifting you.

“Your good gestures to humanity and philanthropic efforts are well appreciated. The school he built in Nsukka is legendary because it is a facility that captures it from the cradle….you can bequeath anything more than education. I thank you for having the foresight cite that primary and secondary school in Nsukka that is giving our children quality education and preparing our leaders of tomorrow with all competency and dedication to duty. May you continue to soar.”

‘ *We Wish Him Good Health, Expect Him To Write a Book on His Grass to Grace Story for Posterity



As High Chief Agbo marks another birthday, some of his associates have a special message for him: they want him to write a book on himself for posterity.

Commenting on this, Ugwu said: “Finally, I have one special appeal for you. For posterity, I want you to put in a book your life’s sojourn that made you as successful as you’re so that the unborn generation and the present youth will learn from your exploits in the business world. You’re one of the greatest men in the business world, being from Africa, it’s not always easy to be successful in business because the challenges are usually enormous. In your book, which I also want to be a part of, I want your chronicle your highs and lows in the business so that the younger ones can make less mistakes and also be as great you’re. You’re such a blessing and an inspiration. May God continue to protect you and also give us the Nsukka people and Enugu more individuals like Chief Agbo. Happy birthday to the special one.”

The Man Wilson – Birth and Grass to Grace Story

On July 16, several years ago, Wilson was born to Madu Agbo Nweze and Mrs. Theresa Agbo. As it is often the case with people of his ilk, there was something significant about his that distinguishes him from others. His calmness was indicative a typical genius, who makes the most of life through careful observation and critical thinking. His strength was also a reflection of a man destined to brace the odds to attain greatness.

Wilson knew when he belongs, so do people around him. From his school to the streets, Wilson dazzled many as a precocious child often displaying bravery and wits many of his contemporaries could muster. Growing up, he didn’t have the best of environment he craved, particularly after losing his father as a child. But that was barely a problem for him. It was a case of uncommon grit and passion.

He continued his impressive run as a child through his teenage years taking on challenges that came his way and thumping them emphatically.

Theresa told said that from his birth, it was evident that he is someone loved by God and destined to be a blessing to the world.

According to her, God started manifesting his love for Wilson when he was just four months old. She recounted how the young Wilson fell inside a river in the village while playing and was helplessly drowning having strayed into the deepest part of the river.

There said God miraculously lifted his hand to a small and dangling root of a tree and held it so tightly till help came his way from a nearby farmer.

His mother also recalled that while hunting for snails in the community alongside his peers, he usually records more success than the rest of the hunters in the trade – a development she said often left his colleagues surprised.

“God started manifesting his love for him from when he was four months old. That God loves him and has been blessing him is because he has been keeping his hands clean from Childhood,” she said.

“God loves him so much that that there was a time he fell inside a river and the river was drowning him and he fell inside the deepest part of the river, people don’t usually come out from there alive. And God miraculously ferried his hand to small root close to the river and he held it very well. While the river tumbling him, a farmer nearby noticed what was happening and came and rescued him from the root he was holding and pressed his stomach for water to gush out.

“Again, when He went out to hunt for snails with his colleagues, for you to see how God loves Willy, he would gather more snails than everyone else. Whenever they were done with the day’s hunt, he would go home with the largest chunk of snails and his colleague would ask, ‘where did you get all these snails? So, Willy the day he raked a whooping sum of one pound from the sale of Snails, the whole villagers were shouting. They were surprised.”

His mother also recounted how Wilson engaged in several menial jobs to cater for his family while also pursuing his quest for greatness.

“He suffered so much. He was that trained us all and is training us even now. He faced severe hardship while growing up. As a child, he had engaged in numerous menial jobs so that we might eat. He had hunted and sold palm kernels, served mason, from mason carried drinks as a job man,” she said.

“In fact, it was God who trained him. His father (Madu Agbo Nweze) could not train him, because his father died when he was still very tender. I thank God for protecting him despite all that the evil ones did to kill him.”

How he Transformed His Business

A major distinguishing quality of Wilson is his wealth of wisdom and ability to foresee his opportunities as an entrepreneur. Amos Orji, a staff and close associate of the business mogul, revealed how he told him about establishing Wilson Group in 1996. A master strategist with clear cut focus, Wilson understands the importance of starting small in business.

A man of action, Wilson swung into action and commenced the company, starting with the building of palm kernel crushing plant in Umukashi community in University Town of Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area.

Aside his ability to grind out opportunities where others cannot see anything, Wilson possesses time-tested qualities that have enabled him to thrive in the business landscape over the years. These include hardworking, humility, persistence, ability to take risks, integrity and reputation.

Orji talked about how the foremost entrepreneur conceived the establishment of Wilson Group and how he braced the odds to make it a reality.

He said: “In 1996, he (Wilson) called me and told me he wanted to me. That we will undergo training for the establishment of gas plant. So, that I will join others working there for him. One day, after we had started work at the gas plant, he told me that he would like me to join him to build a factory, Willson Group factory. So, we started and built this factory. Because of his hardworking nature, God has been helping him. The secret of his success is hardworking.”

Ugochukwu John, Wilson’s second son and third child, also talked about his business abilities and he has been able to diversify his business from crushing to manufacturing noodles among others.

“As my boss, I’d say he’s the bravest man l have ever known in terms of business. There are steps that he has taken which has brought all of us to where we’re today which l know someone who’s not brave cannot think of. For instance, if you checked the year that he started the company, a lot of people didn’t have the guts to go into industrialization. When he was doing beer business, he wanted to diversify to crushing business.

“There were people that are already into the crushing business when he started and that are still doing just that till date. But him, he moved from crushing business to building a refinery. He also got a solvent plant, built a soap factory and from there, he has extended it to a noodle production factory and much more, so he’s never comfortable.

“He’s always looking for ways to improve. He also has ideas that sometimes baffle me how he comes about them. He’s taught all of us that business is all about calculation. You don’t assume or gamble. I wouldn’t want a better mentor than him in business. He never gets tired; he works from morning till night. He doesn’t allow me do whatever l want in the office, he puts family apart when it comes to office.”

It was an attribute that was corroborated by other children of the business icon, including Obinna, his first son.

“He sees what would happen in years to come and start preparing for it today. He’s a man that sees tomorrow,” Obinna quipped.

Man of Many Honours

Wilson is conspicuous testimony of John Maxwell’s definition of a leader as “one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” His leadership and managerial acumen are evident in how he has been able to successfully pilot the affairs of Wilson Group over the years.

He unique qualities have made him someone that is sought after to occupy positions of authority. For instance, his community has approached him for the position of Igwe (Traditional ruler) due to his track records of excellence and widespread impact in the society.

According to Chiwendu Ezeora (Nee Agbo), Wilson’s first daughter, the entrepreneur is someone trusted by the society because he is a man of integrity.

“As a leader, he (Wilson) is upright. He is someone who comes out to talk and people believe in him. People believe that he’s a man of honour and integrity. He’s led in so many areas, he’s held top positions and in all those positions, he’s always shown his integrity. People always commend his leadership spirit. He believes in legacy. In Nsukka and Enugu, he’s shown that too,” she said.

For a man of his caliber, it is not uncommon to see him snagging awards and recognition of various kinds from several quarters and that exactly has been Wilson’s case.

In November 2020, for instance, he won Igbo Nsukka United Front’s “Merit Award of Excellence for Human Capital Development in Nigeria” due to his contributions to the industrialisation of Nsukka and initiating several empowerment opportunities that have changed thousands of lives for better.

Explaining its decision to select him for the award, the group said: “At a time when the “think home” message wasn’t envogue, Chief Williams, also popularly known as Son of Paddy, saw the prospects for the industrialization of Igbo Nsukka through Agriculture and invested heavily in it, which placed him amongst the top three employers of labour in Igbo Nsukka, after the University of Nigeria Nsukka and the local government council.

“Since then, he has never looked back, growing from strength to strength. Wilson Group has remained the greatest source of inspiration to all the potential investors and entrepreneurs in all Igbo Nsukka. He made most of us to believe in the possibility of industrialization and economic empowerment of Igbo Nsukka.

“It is for these reasons and more, that we, the Governing Council of Igbo Nsukka United, chose him to become the first living Nsukka man to receive the ‘Igbo Nsukka Zik Merit Award Of Excellence for Human Capital Development in Nigeria.”

A man of many parts and one who wears many hats – perfectly – Wilson, as he is fondly called, is the perfect of truism of Ola Rotimi’s assertion “there are kings and there are kings; king is greater than king.” Wilson has continued to pull the strings with towering legacies and have become the hope for many. One thing is sure, his legacies will continue to resonate for years to come.