Creators of Bimzu Fashion, Nigeria’s first online fashion multivendor platform, has stated that it was created to empower entrepreneurs in the fashion industry and also alleviate poverty in the country.

The CEO of the company made the disclosure recently while reiterating that the founding vision of the platform has not changed even as Bimzu Fashion, created in 2017, is presently boasting over eight million customers.

“Bimzufashion.com is strictly a fashion hub where people can buy bags, shoes, children’s wear and so on. The platform has a lot of vendors that offer varieties,” she stated.

Speaking further, the soft spoken entrepreneur added: “We are the first ever fashion multi-vendor platform in Nigeria, and soonest Africa, we are only into fashion, while others have multiple vendors asides fashion on their apps, we only have verified fashion vendors on our platform.”

The platform’s underlying philosophy of economic empowerment is embodied by the loan opportunity from bimzukash (an affiliate of the platform) accessible to vendors who are at least six months old on the platform, likewise, the platform’s reward option of up to N200, 000 monthly for affiliate marketers who successfully refer clients for bimzufashion and bimzukash.

“We made it stress-free for them, with the minimum requirement of SSCE and ability to communicate in English and any other Nigerian language,” the CEO stated.

Accessibility to the Bimzu Fashion platform was enhanced with a mobile app which can be downloaded from app stores.

According to the Bimzufashion official: “We used one of the best developing companies in the world to build the bimzufashion app and we used one of the strongest and secured sites also.”

She further allayed customers’ fear of fraud which has become prevalent with online transactions.

“We have a support system that tracks fraud on the app and site. Moreso, clients can reach us 24/7 by chatting with us on the website or by sending us an email. As per vendors, all of them are verified and found credible. However, in any case of fraudulent act, one verified with evidence, the vendor will be disabled, so everybody is safe with bimzufashion,” she assured.