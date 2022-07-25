Eshegbe ‘Big Slesh’ Solomon is a singer, rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of Slesh Music, a label focused on providing a platform to grassroot music artists by giving them a chance to get their voices heard and their talent recognized.

He is currently working on releasing the first album on the label later this year. Our reporter recently had a telephone chat with him about his music, the struggles of being an independent artist and managing a label and his plans going forward.

What is your name?Who is Solomon and where are you from?

My name is Eshegbe Solomon but my friends call me Big Slesh or Slesh.

I love to believe that I am one of the world’s most ambitious, hardworking, innovative, dependable and charismatic people ever. I am from a small town called Warri, in Delta State, Nigeria.

Why did you take time off music?

I took some time off because of the nepotism around Nigerian music. It’s difficult to get heard or even get airplay as an upcoming artiste in Nigeria. Also I was unable to get a tangible record label deal so I decided to take time away from music to concentrate on other businesses. But when I moved to SA, the love for music took over and I decided to get back to my first love, music.

In these times that most artists are looking to align with a major label, you decided to set up your own imprint and sign artists. What’s your motivation for doing so?

There are a lot talented artiste with so much potential in the world but because of lack of opportunities most of them find it difficult to get their music heard. And with my own case as an example, I made it my ultimate goal to make it possible for other artists out there, moreover, impacting lives in a positive way has been my ultimate motivation.

You have come a long way, from your first single and nominations for several awards. Tell us what you have been up since you took time off?

I’ve been putting things together trying get situated. I have been working on setting up the label properly and to get the brand on its feet and in motion. I also been auditioning a couple of artistes I intend to sign on to the label too.

We all know there are a lot of talented artists in Nigeria and Africa, and it is a constant struggle for them to get heard or noticed. What are the challenges you face as a new label?

Nothing in life comes easy, and in business it takes dedication and perseverance to succeed. Everything starts from the bottom up and for me at the moment, it’s just a matter of time and effort to beat off the media and grow into a more recognised label. I would say that is one of the most challenging factors as a new label.

What are your plans going forward? Where do you want to see Slesh music in 2 – 5 years?

I see Slesh music taking over the world, being one of the biggest record labels in the world. At Slesh music we plan to sign only the best talent and give them an enormous amount of opportunities to help them grow and become one the most outstanding artists in Africa and the world.

Are you looking to sign new artists or have you signed some already? What makes you think this is the best time to formally launch Slesh Music?

We shall see what the future holds for Slesh music but I would love to sign only artists who show great potential, and are struggling to find opportunities like this.

Music is a universal language. It soothes the soul. We all celebrate with music and music will always be a part of us. I am confident that Slesh music can finally stand tall and impact the world. Everything that I encountered in my life, got me prepared for this moment.

2021 was a tough year for many in the music industry because of the Covid 19 pandemic. How did you cope, and how did it affect you as both an

independent artiste, label owner and businessman?

Covid-19 affected every kind of business out there, especially the music industry. Artistes couldn’t perform live events or show to earn income and had to be creative and find other ways of earning income. The good thing was that it brought about diversity and increased streaming revenues. It also helped the discovery of new artistes. It also affected and is still the world economy. They say health is wealth so being alive and healthy was what kept me going both as an independent artiste and a businessman.

Who are your influences? Which label or artist(s) African/western have influenced your career?

Well a lot of artiste have influenced my career but mostly Davido, Burna boy and Wizkid.

Everyone knows it’s a struggle for independent artists and labels especially in Nigeria and Africa. How do you plan to cope with the competition from other labels especially the already established ones?

I believe everyone has something to offer to the world and the sky is big enough for all birds. We are all unique in our own ways and all I have to do is keep my own uniqueness, put a lot of effort and connect with people in the best way I can. There is no roadmap to becoming a well known artiste or label, you just have to be you, always out your best foot forward and be the greatest you can be.

Who are the Nigerian/African artists you will love to work with?

It would be a great pleasure to work with Burna boy, Wizkid and Davido

What should your fans and our readers expect from you and Slesh Music going forward?

I am excited about our planned tour and concert, which should take place in my home town Warri, Delta state. Slesh music fans should also expect a new single and exhilarating music videos

What is your greatest motivation as an artist and entrepreneur, and what's your advice for young upcoming artistes?

Before anyone can believe in you, you have to first believe in yourself. Keep working hard no matter the circumstance or challenges you may face and never give up because your moment to shine will come and when it does, you better be ready.