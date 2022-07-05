By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa’s most popular reality show, Big Brother Naija, will return for its seventh season this July with a double launch show on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24.

Both shows will air from 7p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family channels and the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

BBNaija fans across Africa will also watch the show live via the African online streaming service, Showmax.

Headline sponsor for BBNaija Season 7 is Pocket by Piggyvest and associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

BBNaija is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent.

This season’s winner will take home a grand prize worth 100 million Naira that includes 50 million Naira cash and other exciting prizes.

For the seventh season, the show will witness a return of a few pre-COVID 19 elements including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience.

Fans can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit.

Fans win, too; voting

In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win N1 million each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers.

The show will also retain its voting style from last year. Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers.

The number of votes each subscriber will have will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.

DStv customers, who would like to opt out of viewing the show can do so by sending “Smart card number [space] BBOUT” to 30333, while GOtv customers can do the same by sending “IUC Number [space] BBOUT” to 4688.

Additionally, customers can activate the parental control option on their DStv and GOtv decoders for viewers younger than 18 years.

Vanguard News