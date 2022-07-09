megacards.com.ng and percycards.com.ng has been operating in Nigeria as a gift cards vendor. They provide a good platform where Nigerians can securely sell gift cards and digital currencies fast at high rate without the involvement of a middleman. megacards is currently the best site to sell gift cards to naira in Nigeria online.

The company’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Augustine Olayode told our correspondent on Friday that Gift cards had become an alternative way of receiving money and as such megacards has made the process safe and easier for all Nigerians.

Olayode noted that megacards converts various gift cards to naira and customers get credited in their Nigerian bank accounts instantly. The following Gift cards can be trading on megacards.com.ng and Percycards.com.ng

Amazon, iTunes, steam, Google play, nordstrom, sephora, eBay, vanilla, Walmart, American express etc.

Apart from gift cards, customers can also exchange digital funds to naira. The following funds are accepted on megacards:

Paypal funds

Greendot funds

Cashapp funds

Gobank funds

Zelle funds

Chime funds

Trading on megacards platform guarantees fast and efficient service and this ensures that customers do not lose their gift cards and funds to rippers or scammers on the internet.

Hence, megacards.com.ng is the recommended and best site to sell or redeem gift cards online in Nigeria and customers are paid in naira in less than 10 minutes – itunes, amazon, steam, googleplay, sephora, nordstrom, vanilla, ebay, apple etc

They have proven to be trustworthy and reliable over the years and have earned the trust of over 55,000 customers and still counting, our platform is duly registered with the Nigerian Corporate Affairs Commission.

No more selling of gift cards at low prices, megacards platform offers high rates for all your gift cards and funds.

The PRO urged members of the public not to fall victim to scammers on the internet but rather choose megacards as their number one gift cards vendor as they will enjoy the best market rates and megacards offers free daily price updates on WhatsApp and website www.megacards.com.ng to help their customers to know the best card to collect at any particular time.

“We are online 24 hours and ready to attend to your needs; our customer service is unique in the sense that they are polite, attentive and warm.”

“We are currently the most reliable gift card sellers you’ll find in any part of the world. Also, there is a guaranteed zero chance of transaction failure,” he said.

How To Trade gift cards on Megacards

You can trade online by visiting megacards website: www.megacards.com.ng

Call/Whatsapp: 0913 117 4899

How To Trade gift cards on Percycards

You can trade online by visiting percycards website:www.percycards.com.ng

Call/Whatsapp: 0915 776 9130

Their agents are available 24/7 to attend to you.

Frequently asked questions

How to sell Amazon gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell Amazon gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your Amazon gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem Amazon gift cards online in Nigeria.

Sell Amazon gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell Amazon gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell Amazon gift card for cash in Nigeria.

Best Site to sell Amazon gift card in Nigeria?

The best site to sell Amazon gift card in Nigeria is www.percycards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable. Amazon cash and Debit receipt are accepted.

How much is $100 Amazon gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc Amazon gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

Convert Amazon Gift cards to Naira or bitcoin

Converting Amazon gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.megacards.com.ng to get started.

How to sell iTunes gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell iTunes gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your iTunes gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.percycards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem iTunes gift cards online in Nigeria.

Sell iTunes gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell iTunes gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell iTunes gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell iTunes gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell iTunes gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

Convert iTunes gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting iTunes gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.percycards.com.ng to get started.

How much is $100 iTunes gift card in naira

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc iTunes gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell steam gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell steam gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your steam gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem steam gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert steam gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting steam gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.megacards.com.ng to get started.

Sell steam gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell steam gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.percycards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell steam gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell steam gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell steam gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 steam gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc steam gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell Google play gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell google play gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your google play gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem google play gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert Google play gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting google play gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.percycards.com.ng to get started.

Sell google play gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell google play gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell google play gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell google gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell google gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 Google play gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc google play gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell Nordstrom gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell nordstrom gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your nordstrom gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.percycards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem nordstrom gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert Nordstrom gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting nordstrom gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.megacards.com.ng to get started.

Sell Nordstrom gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell nordstrom gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell nordstrom gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell Nordstrom gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell nordstrom gift card in Nigeria is www.percycards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 Nordstrom gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc nordstrom gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell Sephora gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell sephora gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your sephora gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem sephora gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert Sephora gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting sephora gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.megacards.com.ng to get started.

Sell Sephora gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell sephora gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell sephora gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell Sephora gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell sephora gift card in Nigeria is www.percycards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 Sephora gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc sephora gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell ebay gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell ebay gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your ebay gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem ebay gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert ebay gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting ebay gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.percycards.com.ng to get started.

Sell eBay gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell ebay gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell ebay gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell eBay gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell ebay gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 ebay gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc ebay gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell vanilla gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell vanilla gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your vanilla gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.percycards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem vanilla gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert one vanilla gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting vanilla gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.megacards.com.ng to get started.

Sell vanilla gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell vanilla gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell vanilla gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell vanilla gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell vanilla gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 one vanilla gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc vanilla gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell Walmart gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell walmart gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your walmart gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.percycards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem walmart gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert Walmart gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting walmart gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.megacards.com.ng to get started.

Sell Walmart gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell walmart gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell walmart gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell Walmart gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell walmart gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $200 Walmart gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc walmart gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.percycards.com.ng

How to sell American express gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell american express gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your american express gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem american express gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert American express gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting american express gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.megacards.com.ng to get started.

Sell American express gift cards for cash in Nigeria

To sell american gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.percycards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell offgamer gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell American express gift cards

The best site to sell american gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 American express gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc American Express gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell offgamer gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell offgamer gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your offgamer gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem offgamer gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert offgamer gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting offgamer gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.percycards.com.ng to get started.

Sell offgamer gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell offgamer gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell offgamer gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell offgamer gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell offgamer gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 offgamer gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc offgamer gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell Apple store gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell apple gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your apple gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem apple store gift cards online in Nigeria.

Sell Apple store gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell apple store gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell apple store gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell Apple store gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell apple store gift card in Nigeria is www.percycards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

Convert Apple store gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting apple store gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.megacards.com.ng to get started.

How much is $500 Apple store gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc apple store gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell Nike gift card online in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell nike gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your nike gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem nike gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert Nike gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting nike gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.megacards.com.ng to get started.

Sell Nike gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell nike gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.percycards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell nike gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell Nike gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell nike gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 Nike gift card in naira?

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc nike gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng

How to sell bestbuy gift card in Nigeria

There are many ways to sell bestbuy gift card online in Nigeria. But you have to be careful when choosing where to sell your bestbuy gift cards because you may risk losing your gift card to rippers. www.megacards.com.ng is the recommended site to redeem bestbuy gift cards online in Nigeria.

Convert bestbuy gift card to Naira or bitcoin

Converting bestbuy gift card to Naira or bitcoin is very easy now. You will be paid into your Nigerian bank account directly. Visit www.percycards.com.ng to get started.

Sell bestbuy gift card for cash in Nigeria

To sell bestbuy gift card for cash in Nigeria and get paid immediately visit www.megacards.com.ng It’s a legit and registered site to sell bestbuy gift card for cash in Nigeria

Best site to sell bestbuy gift card in Nigeria

The best site to sell bestbuy gift card in Nigeria is www.megacards.com.ng. Their service is very fast and reliable.

How much is $100 bestbuy gift card in naira

The price of $25 $50 $100 etc bestbuy gift cards varies from time to time. To know the current price today visit www.megacards.com.ng