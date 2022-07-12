By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Unknown armed men, Monday night reportedly stormed the residence of a businessman, name withheld, in Ugbokolo town, Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA of Benue state and took him away to unknown destination.

It was gathered that the armed men who were numbering about six invaded the home of the businessman on motorbikes at about 8pm while he was relaxing with his family and bundled him on one of the motorbikes at gunpoint and whisked him away.

According to the source, “the operation lasted about five minutes and the entire thing happened suddenly. None of the neighbours in the area suspected that armed men came into the neighborhood for the Igbo business man.

“It was when the people had whisked away the victim at gunpoint that his family members started shouting for help. But it was already late because if the youths had an idea of what was happening they would have mounted blockades on the roads leading out of the town.”

“For now nobody knows who could be responsible for the incident though in recent time we have noticed that armed herdsmen have been creating problems for us in Okpokwu but nobody is sure of anything for now because nobody saw the faces of the kidnappers.”

Contacted, the Chairman of Okpokwu LGA, Mrs. Amina Audu who confirmed the development said she had already reported the matter to the police who had initiated a manhunt for the victim and his abductors.

“I cannot tell you everything now because it is a security issue, but I can assure you that the police are making efforts to track the victim and his abductors.

“We are also putting measures in place in collaboration with the newly trained Community Volunteer Guards, CVGs to check incidents of attacks and kidnappings on the Eke-Ugbokolo-Otukpa road.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.