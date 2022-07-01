The 2022 edition of the Bemore Summer Bootcamp, the largest girls-only STEM+E Bootcamp in Africa, organised by Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation, has been slated to hold at Elizade University, Ilara-mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo State, between 28th August and 10th September 2022.

The wife of the governor of Ondo State and Bemore Founder, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, disclosed this on Tuesday through her official Facebook page.

A statement by Debo Akinbami, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media & Archives, explained that the Bootcamp was launched in 2017 with the charge to bridge the gender gap, train secondary school girls through an intensive and comprehensive two-week boot camp in solar energy technology and ICT.

The scheme also imbues the girls with competencies in other pivotal and life-enhancing apprenticeships.

Nationally subscribed, the programme which is annually organised, has, since inception, trained over 2000 girls.