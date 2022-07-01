The 2022 edition of the Bemore Summer Bootcamp, the largest girls-only STEM+E Bootcamp in Africa, organised by Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation, has been slated to hold at Elizade University, Ilara-mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo State, between 28th August and 10th September 2022.

The wife of the governor of Ondo State and Bemore Founder, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, disclosed this on Tuesday through her official Facebook page.

A statement by Debo Akinbami, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media & Archives, explained that the Bootcamp was launched in 2017 with the charge to bridge the gender gap, train secondary school girls through an intensive and comprehensive two-week boot camp in solar energy technology and ICT.

The scheme also imbues the girls with competencies in other pivotal and life-enhancing apprenticeships. 

Nationally subscribed, the programme which is annually organised, has, since inception, trained over 2000 girls. 

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.