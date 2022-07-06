On Saturday, July 2, the Lugard Beach in Lokoja was filled to capacity as residents of the Confluence City trooped out in their numbers to experience a night of enjoyment and empowerment at the Goldberg Takeover Party. The unique party experience gave expression to traditional music redefined through modernity.

Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed also known as Bella Shmurda was the highlight of the show as he delivered an electrifying performance. Afro-pop recording artiste and performer, Adekunle Temitope popularly known as Small Doctor, also entertained and engaged the crowd with his energetic performance.

Popular beat maker and disc jockey, DJ YK and host DJ, DJ Rash also entertained the excited audience with their dexterity on the turntables, giving out a mix of both traditional and modern tunes. Karkarkey Percussion, the Ayanwale of Goldberg also delivered an impressive performance with the talking drum alongside Lokoja-based eulogist, Aliyu Isoyiza Halimat who praised the charged audience.

The DJ contest featured two of Lokoja’s disc jockeys, DJ Young Pablo and DJ Tizzy going head to head, dishing out scintillating tunes.

After a keen contest, Goldberg awarded DJ Tizzy the cash prize of six hundred thousand naira (N600,000) having garnered the majority of the audience votes, while DJ Young Pablo took home the sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400,000) as runner-up.

Commenting on the event, Oluyemi Ekundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg said, “Our presence in the Confluence City of Lokoja is very symbolic for us. The Goldberg Takeover Party is where enjoyment and empowerment meet.

We are here to appreciate our consumers for their patronage and give them a platform to enjoy. The DJ Battle, which is one of the major highlights of our takeover parties, is also our way of rewarding these disc jockeys for putting in the work. We want them to keep at it and we are confident that they will go far in their career.”

Consumers at the event also went home with cash and other prizes after participating in the live raffle draws.

The Goldberg Takeover Party Lokoja is the sixth edition to hold this year 2022 after Ibadan, Warri, Akure, Abeokuta, and Lagos South hosted the event earlier.