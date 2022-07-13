.

Niger Delta Peace Initiative, NDPI, yesterday, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on the graduation of the latest batch of trainees from the state’s Women Empowerment Skill Acquisition Programme, WESAP, urging him to take the job creation formula to Abuja as the next vice-president of the country and chairman of the National Economic Council.

Noting the salutary effect of the programme against the national malaise of unemployment projected at a 33 per cent national average, the group said Okowa had made significant impact in sheltering the state from what it described as the malaise in Abuja.

The NPDI spoke against the background of claims that the Okowa government had created 128,813 direct and indirect jobs besides the more than one million jobs that had also been created through other infrastructural schemes of the administration.

NDPI in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emma Ekpe, urged Okowa to, as a matter of urgency, carry the job creation formula to Abuja for the benefit of the nation as vice-president.

He said: “We are proud of the latest graduation of 280 trainees under the Empowerment Skill Acquisition Programme, WESAP.

“It is remarkable that such a scheme is coming out from Delta State and we can only pray that Governor Okowa should export the same scheme to Abuja to be replicated at the national level.

“Governor Okowa as vice-president will be the chairman of the National Economic Council, a platform for him to project the same successful scheme he has practiced in Delta State at the national level.”

“It is for this reason that we urge our people in the Niger Delta region and Nigerians at large to support the Atiku-Okowa project as it is the panacea to the unemployment and underemployment malaise that the nation is currently suffering.”