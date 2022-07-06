By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, yesterday, urged the newly graduated 87 professional nurses from the institution to be good ambassadors of their profession and apply the practical programmed in them, to protect the lives of their patients.

Babalola said this during the 7th Induction Ceremony, themed: ‘Disruption in Health Care Navigation and Leading the Future Through Nursing’ for newly graduated professional, BNSc, Nurses from the Faculty of Nursing Sciences of the institution.

His words: “I want to charge you today to be good ambassadors of this profession and make sure you apply everything taught in class to save the lives of your patients.”

Also speaking, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Elisabeta Olarinde, charged the inductees to commit themselves to optimising their hindsight and insight that will guarantee them success.

While she urged them to care for humanity professionally as a care provider to patients, Olarinde said: “I charge you to commit your hearts to optimise your hindsight, insight and foresight for effective decisions that will guarantee your success.

“Kindly bear in mind that you are being called to care for humanity professionally as a care Provider to your Patients, advocate for our Clients and be a responsible Leader in any situation you might find yourself in.”

Apart from awards of excellence which were presented to outstanding students, the ABUAD founder also awarded the best graduating student in the Faculty, Ayinde Waliat, with a sum of N150,000; the best student in RN and professional Examinations, Afula Unity, with N200,000, and the six male inductees with a sum of N100,000 each.

Other awardees are Adeoba Oluwanifemi as the ‘Best Behaved Student’ and Inegbedion Omonele as the ‘Best Student Leader’.