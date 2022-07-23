GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Friday tasked the 165 matriculants of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC on the need for them to be disciplined and morally upright.

The governor who was represented by the 1st Vice Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, the Pere of Akugbene Mein, Pere Luke Kalanama VIII, gave the charge during the third batch of the DESOPADEC Skills Academy held at the PTI Conference Center, Effurun.

In his address, the Governor commended the board of the conmission under the leadership of Bashorun Askia Ogieh and his management team, for not only undergoing infrastructural development, but also developing the human capital aspect of indigenes of indigenes in it’s mandate area with emphasis on the major roles being played in the area of security.

Congratulating the matriculating students, he asked them to see themselves as the privileged few whomvare lucky to be part of the program.

He further advised them to stick to the rules and regulations guiding the Academy especially, in the areas of discipline and moral conduct, and urged them to strive in being the best in their various fields.

“This program will enable you after graduation to play supportive roles in your families. Not only that, it will help to boost your morale financially. Strive to make sure that you come out best in your various fields. The DSA program has the advantage of the multiplier effect. By this training, you are also automatically, employers of labour.

“You are expected to train others as well. Do not destroy the chances of others. Also pray for the continuity of the program after your set and after the exit of this present board. I hereby urge you all to take it serious and work hard to emerge the best in your various fields,” he admonished.

Earlier in his address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh in reminiscence, had recounted how the maiden edition was held on the 27th of January, 2021, to provide a platform for the young men and women in DESOPADEC mandate areas to learn and specialize in skills that are sure to turn them into employers of labour in the nearest future.

He said: “This is an experience we will continue to trudge on as part of our policies in building lives. The program is a risk worth taking albeit, at huge cost, to join the progressive empowerment team of the Governor of Delta State, Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa targeted at beautifying destinies.”