By Miftaudeen Raji

The Season 7 edition of the African TV reality show, Big Brother Naija, BBN will be streaming live across Africa and for the first time in the United Kingdom, UK.

While the UK viewership addition is unprecedented, there are still lots of interesting extras and exclusives that have been added to spice up the biggest reality TV show in Africa, (BBNaija).

Speaking on what to expect, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the brand marketing, and partnerships manager at Showmax, Adeola Oluwatobi stated that this year’s BBN will be better, bigger and bolder, while also assuring fans to expect all the fun they can ever imagine.

“Last year we launched BBNaija S6: The Buzz, which was great from viewers’ perspective, this season (S7) there are lots of exclusives to come. We’ve got the secret diaries that are coming. We’ve got the extra calm in the house that is coming, and they are all exclusives that will be available on Showmax.”

He stated that the theme for this BBNaijaS7 will be aired on the day of the launch.

He said, “We have the eviction vodcast, which will be the principal of the house, an amazing hot gist you don’t know about. You will hear from them directly. You will also have a secret diary session, where the house is going to air everything on their mind. Nothing is off-limits.

“And of course, we will definitely have an extra camp where the fans can see another view of what is happening in the house and it’s going to be exclusive,” he added.