The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has expressed his disappointment with the organizers of season 7 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, tagged ‘Level Up’.

Ossai took to his verified Facebook page Yesterday to state that the current housemates in the house are already rich.

“I am disappointed at the organisers of the Big Brother Naija Season 7.

“The show is no longer interesting considering the kind of people being pushed into the house.

“I know a lot of talented persons that applied for the show but weren’t selected.

“If you think politicians are the only corrupt then you are lying.

“Instead of the organizers looking for young talented people who merited the show, they allocated slots to people with connections

“The current housemates in the house are already rich.

“Nigerians are no longer comfortable with the show.

“The show is supposed to elevate the poor instead of making the rich richer.

“We need more poor people in the house,” he said.