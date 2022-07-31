There was new turn of events at the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 7 as the organisers of the reality TV show shocked fans after welcoming two fake housemates during the Sunday Live Show.

The fake housemates, Deji and Modella joined the 24 contestants that have been earlier introduced on the show.

According to the organisers Deji and Modella are just in the house to entertain viewers and can’t be voted out by viewers till Biggie walk them out of the house.

Deji, a lover-boy who said he loves partying believes his physical attributes will endear fellow housemates and fans to him.

On the other side, Modella, a Youtuber who hails from Osun state is also a talent in the movie industry, she starred in Kayode Peters’ Crazy Grannies described herself as a ‘content queen’.

