Big Brother Naija 2022 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor simply known as Ijeoma describes herself as “allergic to malice”.

The 25-year-old hype woman and singer from Edo State is one of Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates competing for the N100 million grand prize. She hopes to bring “ginger and vibes” to the BBNaija house.

Phyna is short-tempered and can fight with a person one minute, then talk to them the next, like nothing happened.

She is single and believes she is a born entertainer. “My view on relationships is: Na mumu dey fall in love” because she believes “love na scam”

This 25-year-old hype girl considers herself jovial, and maintains she is allergic to gossip. “I don’t condone gossip, and a lot of people know I hate it. You can never gossip about someone to me,” she says.

“My mum was in full support of my athletics career but dad wanted me to focus on school. He limited my time at the stadium, but I used to sneak to the track thanks to mum telling dad I’d gone to church!”

One of her talents is repairing home appliances; would love to learn how to swim and she counts her graduation as one of the best moments of her life.

She says: “I never thought I would be able to further my education in a higher institution of learning”. Her childhood dream was to be a scientist but she admits that “Nigeria” turned that around.

Phyna has set her sights on the Big Brother Naija House because of one simple reason; she wants to make a difference.BBNaija: Meet hype woman/singer, Phyna who says she’s allergic to gossip and believes “love na scam”

Big Brother Naija 2022 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor simply known as Ijeoma describes herself as “allergic to malice”. The 25-year-old hype woman and singer from Edo State is one of Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates competing for the N100 million grand prize. She hopes to bring “ginger and vibes” to the BBNaija house.

Phyna is short-tempered and can fight with a person one minute, then talk to them the next, like nothing happened.

She is single and believes she is a born entertainer. “My view on relationships is: Na mumu dey fall in love” because she believes “love na scam”

This 25-year-old hype girl considers herself jovial, and maintains she is allergic to gossip. “I don’t condone gossip, and a lot of people know I hate it. You can never gossip about someone to me,” she says.

“My mum was in full support of my athletics career but dad wanted me to focus on school. He limited my time at the stadium, but I used to sneak to the track thanks to mum telling dad I’d gone to church!”

One of her talents is repairing home appliances; would love to learn how to swim and she counts her graduation as one of the best moments of her life.

She says: “I never thought I would be able to further my education in a higher institution of learning”. Her childhood dream was to be a scientist but she admits that “Nigeria” turned that around.

Phyna has set her sights on the Big Brother Naija House because of one simple reason; she wants to make a difference.