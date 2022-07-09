By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As the Big Brother Naija, BBN, a popular reality television program hosted on the DSTV and GOTV platforms is about to begin its 7th season, the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance, NTCA, has warned that the promoters of the program do not repeat the violation of the National Tobacco Control, NTC Act of 2015.

Recall that there was public outrage when participants at the 2021 reality show flagrantly smoked on live TV, a development that was said to be an affront to the provisions of NTC Act on on-screen smoking.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, on the ban on Tobacco Advertising Promotion and Sponsorship, TAPN, the Program Officer, NTCA, Chibuike Nwokorie, said that the on-screen smoking in the BBN reality show threatened the gains made on the ban on TAPN in Nigeria.

He said, “When it happened, the tobacco control community called on the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to act immediately.

“This year, as the program is about to begin its 7th season, we are drawing the attention of the NBC to proactively engage the organizers of the show to ensure that there is no repeat of last year’s violations.

“We wish to make it clear that should there be a reluctance on the part of the regulators or the organizers to ensure a smoke-free program, we will explore every available option in the interest of the public health.”

He noted that entertainment products set the agenda for many young people.

“We call on the NBC to exercise its mandate to ensure that BBN does not flout any provision of the NTC Act and should any of the provisions be flouted, the commission must enforce to full effect such penalties as listed in the law,” Nwokorie said.