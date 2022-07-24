Esther Chuma known as CHOMZY. She hails from Imo State. Says that pride and anger are what people hate about her. She is all about vibes. She is generous and the life of the party. Chomzy knows how to twerk and is the life of the party and doesn’t tolerate bullshit.

Giddyfia says he’s a team player and enjoys laughing around in serious moments. He’s so excited to be here. GiddyFia hails from Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom. He is a likable personality. His vibes are contagious and loves to speak to large crowds.

Diana Edoba is a 33yrs old Project Manager from Edo State: She says she’s very nice and caring. Ebuka: What are you bringing to the house? Diana: Ebuka, look at me. Is that not enough? She is not a lover cos she is lovely.

Hermes, born and brought up in Lagos State, Is all about expressions and personality. He loves to fight for everything he believes in and loves. He is a polyamorous relationship, in love with two girls. Ready to mingle on the show

Chichi is an Exotic dancer from Edo state. She Is bringing originality. She is coming with diverse energy. She got a lot of package to truly deliver on.

Sheggz is a professional footballer and an actor. Got a lot of positive vibes. Quite a cool dude with cool swagg and got the accent. He is here for the ladies.