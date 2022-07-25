One of the housemates who was introduced on the BBBnaija TV show, is Dotun, a medical physiologist who was crowned, Mr. Tourism Nigeria in 2018.

He believes he has the perfect blend of competitiveness and excitement to help him stand out in the House. The Ekiti-born personal trainer is single. Here is everything we know about Dotun, the 2022 BBNaija Housemate.

Full Name: Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo

26-year-old, Dotun works in a hospital as a medical physiologist and moonlights as a personal trainer on his days off. When he’s not working out or saving lives, you will find this chatty, competitive socialite watching movies, cooking or gardening.

He describes himself as “fun, good looking and spontaneous” and admits he never backs down from a challenge. Dotun has aspirations of taking over the entertainment industry and counts being crowned Mr. Tourism Nigeria 2018 as a proud moment, alongside graduating as one of the University of Ibadan’s top students in his specialty a week later.

One of his favourite pastimes is to walk around shirtless, something he notes usually irritates insecure guys. “I’m opinionated and confident, and some people don’t like it much,” he says when quizzed about habits that may rub his fellow Housemates up the wrong way. Dotun reckons he has the perfect blend of competitiveness and excitement to help him stand out in the Big Brother Naija House.