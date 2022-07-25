BBNaija: Meet housemate who's in partnership relationship with 2 women who know each other

Big Brother Naija season seven housemate Hermes, has revealed that he is in a relationship with two women.



Hermes, who hails from Delta State, said his two women know each other.

He made this known during his introduction on Sunday.



According to him, the relationship is more of a partnership.



”I am not single. My relationship is a complicated issue. I am in a partnership relationship with two queens,” he said.



Hermes was among the 13 housemates that entered the Level Up house on Sunday, the second day of the season seven launch.