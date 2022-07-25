…says her hidden talent is working on the pole

Big Brother Naija “Level Up” S7 housemate, Chichi, has opened up about her profession.

Chichi, who hails from Edo State, but was born and bred in Anambra State, said she is a stripper.

She first said this on stage when asked by the show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu what she has to offer to the house, then repeated it while introducing herself to fellow housemates.

She was among the 13 housemates that entered the Level Up house on Sunday, the second day of the season seven launch.

“I’m an exotic dancer,” she told the crowd, adding, “people see exotic dance as the worst thing to do.”

“I’m an exotic dancer. I know you already know what exotic dancing means …I don’t go from one strip club to another. I have a particular one.

“I hate judgemental people. No one has the right to judge me. Who are you to judge me? I hate people who judge others,” she said.

Here’s all you need to know about the exotic dancer

Big Brother Naija housemate Chichi’s real name is Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor. She is one of the second twelve housemates of Big Brother Naija season 7 2022 edition.

She works as a stripper by night and chef by day.

She loves swimming, dancing, and travelling, and considers herself “an unshakeably ambitious goal-getter”.

Although she had a painful childhood, Chichi has managed to rise above it all and continues to forge her own path.

She admits her bluntness can sometimes tick people off, but she doesn’t mind because she believes in sincerity. “It’s either I say things the way they are, or I don’t say it at all”.

Chichi wants to be on Big Brother Naija to show people that there is more to this stripper than meets the eye.

“I have so many things to showcase and I believe the world really needs to see me. The Big Brother Naija House is the only place that will bring me that kind of spotlight,” she says.

Her hidden talent? Working the pole, of course!