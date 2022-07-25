BBNaija Allysyn’s real name is Osy Allysyn Audu. She is a Sales, Marketing Executive and Nigerian internet personality, reality TV show star and current Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate.

Lagos-born, Allysyn believes that she’s going to stand out in the house because she’s different, unique, and open-minded. She’s “very single” and plans to shoot her shot should she meet someone she’s attracted to in Biggie’s house but she admits that she would never be caught fighting over any man and would withstand every trouble.

Easy-going Allysyn describes herself as “a creative goofball who enjoys experiencing people”. She enjoys watching movies, modeling, hanging out with friends, and making her own lip gloss, when she is not hard at work as a Sales and Marketing Executive for a popular vehicle brand.

After investing all her money in furniture for a show she wanted to start on YouTube ¬– then subsequently losing it all when Covid hit, this 25-year-old is eager to get it all back and then some, by winning Big Brother Naija. She also hopes appearing on the show will help her build her brand. ”I want to do social media full-time, I want to continue modeling and I also want to be a television presenter.

What habits could annoy her fellow Housemates? “I take everything as a joke, and I like to do things in my own time,” she says.

Allysyn is ready to withstand every trouble because she is resilient.