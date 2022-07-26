The Big Brother Naija Level Up edition is becoming more interesting as many ships are sailing smoothly already barely 72 hours into the house.

From Groovy and Beauty to Sheggz and Bella and many more getting ready to sail.

Sheggz and Bella got some time together last night where they spoke deeply about their relationship and love.

Sheggz expressing his deep feelings for Bella stated that he wouldn’t want to be like Ozo by running after her.

You would recall that during the ‘Lockdown ‘ season, Ozo earned backlash from fans and other housemates over his clingy love for Nengi.

While Ozo did all he could to have Nengi as a lover, Nengi rather chose to remain friends with no strings attached.

Ozo and Nengi had a lot of cute moments, from their shared meals to their breakfast in bed, and late-night conversations. Every time Ozo and Nengi shared the screen was unforgettable.

Sheggz vowed never to be like him.

He said,

” I’m not going to be like ex-HM (Ozo) chasing a woman up and down”.

However, Bella wasn’t happy with his statement as she made it clear to him that he has to work hard to get her.

“If you want me you have to work hard for it”.