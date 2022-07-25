Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin’s full name is Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David. She is one of the second twelve housemates of Big Brother Naija season 7 2022 edition.

She works as a medical radiographer.

Doyin describes her personality as a mix of Michelle Obama and Cardi B, and admits she is not afraid to bring out either, depending on the scenario. This 26-year-old is “a box of surprises, and you never know what you’ll get”.

She hopes Big Brother Naija will help change the direction of her life. “I find medicine incredibly boring and I want to see if there is anything for me in the entertainment industry. Also, I just want to make more money than I’m currently making,” she says.

When she’s not hard at work as a medical radiographer, you’ll find Doyin partying and reading, and although she may come off as a tough cookie, she actually is a true softie on the inside.

Doyin also admits to being a true softie on the inside although she may come off as a “tough cookie”. Throughout her journey, making friends has been a bit of a hard journey because she tends to be brutally honest, and not a lot of people can handle the truth, not to talk of brutal truth. Regardless, according to her, she has two close friends who mean the world to her and she is very grateful for their companionship.