Big Brother Naija 2022 housemate Chiamaka Crystal Mbah simply known as “Amaka“ plans to annoy her ex-boyfriends.

The 23-year-old health care worker from Anambra State is one of Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates competing for the N100 million grand prize and plans to take her journey to the next level as “Nigerian Nicki Minaj”.

She is not married yet but is currently in a relationship. Chiamaka loves generous men and lives by the motto; ‘Grab the bull by the horns and forge ahead’, which has helped her navigate the highs and lows life throws her way.

This self-professed daddy’s girl has only one sibling, is the only girl in her family, and loves generous men. Her motto is: ‘Grab the bull by the horns and forge ahead’, which has helped her navigate the highs and lows life throws her way.

Amaka confesses she signed up for Big Brother Naija to not only win but to have fun, meet new people, and pepper all her exes(annoy her ex-boyfriends). Her strengths include being original and realistic while her weaknesses are being too emotional and impatient. She says: “I am in between being a spoilt brat and a disciplined child”

Amaka acknowledges that she occasionally comes across as assertive, cruel, and “extra,” but when people get to know her better, they always realize that she is as soft as jelly. She describes herself as a “cry baby” and wished she could read people’s minds.