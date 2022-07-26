Gideon Anieti Nwawo, also known as Giddyfia, is a BBnaija housemate who is said to have Davido’s kind of voice in the house.

This striking voice has attracted many fans to the housmate who’s enjoying the Big Brother’s house.

See some tweets confirming that he sounds like Davido;

I don’t know if y’all have noticed but giddyfia sounds like davido #BBNaijaLevelUp #BBNajia — Michael.🐐💰 (@fucklil40ty) July 26, 2022

No cause GiddyFia lowkey sounds like Davido. #BBNaija — Inner_thoughts (@specta_tor) July 26, 2022

So Giddyfia won't keep quiet coz he sounds like Davido😏 ah I'm so jealous 😂😂#BBNaija — Rue X Rue (@rue_x_rue) July 26, 2022

Whenever Giddyfia open his mouth,he reminds me of Davido #BBNaija — omo iya tailor (@bikkybooboo) July 26, 2022

You are 100% right Giddyfia even mention @davido on his live entrance pic.twitter.com/ulH9fQF506 — Joyella (@EnobongJoyella) July 26, 2022

Why does Giddyfia sound so much like Davido 001#BBNaija — Ola_xxx (@Ola_xoxo_) July 26, 2022



The 24-year-old engineer regards himself as a hardworking team player with excellent interpersonal skills and a plethora of creative ideas.



Giddyfia is prone to joking and laughing during serious moments. He values friendships and avoids drama and betrayal at all costs.



One of his proudest accomplishments is graduating from university with honors. He enjoys working out and won the 2019 ‘Male Physique of the Year’ award in college.



Giddyfia believes he will make an excellent Housemate because he is kind, caring, smart, and enjoyable to be around.



“There are aspects of me that people will want to see and emulate,” he says.