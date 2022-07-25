By David Royal

Fans of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show have reacted to a viral video of Big Brother Naija’s Level Up housemate, Hermes Iyela’s house.

A video of the new housemate who hails from Delta state surfaced online where he was seen displaying his well structured built body in his house which appeared untidy and dirty for someone of his status who has featured in several celebrities’ music videos.

See Video:

Reacting, fans stated that his poor condition wouldn’t be a reason for them to vote for him.

See some comments below:

adebayoayomiposi: Aberg we no want pity to bite this time I

adejumokeatinuke: I see he needs the money

shop_4less: this storyline will not help but hear him speak… I like him sha

mz_laviv: You come with any pity story….nga

callmeprettyvivian: If you like go evil forest we no go still vote

intimatesecrets_queen: And he has two girlfriends

tinafash: Na dis house baba takes to get two babes for this economy….whoa who

Hermes was among the 13 housemates that entered the Level Up house on Sunday, the second day of the season seven launch.

You would recall that about two housemates in the previous BBN Season 2 and Season 5, Efe and Laycon won through pity votes.

Efe’s poor condition narratives made Nigerians cast their votes on him as well as Laycon who won the hearts of many after he was turned down by his love interest, Erica Nlewedim.