THE Bayelsa State Government has indicated interest in partnering Heritage Bank Plc on youth empowerment and sport development.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this during a courtesy call with the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Daniel Igali and others on the Management of the Bank, at the bank’s Head Office in Lagos recently.

Ewhrudjakpo expressed the State Government’s readiness to collaborate with Heritage Bank to empower youths and develop sports at all levels with the intent to put measures in place to play-up their socio-economic wellbeing and for the identification and development of budding talents.

He also commended Heritage Bank for its pivotal role in enhancing youth development and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit for economic growth.

Responding, the Executive Director of the Bank, Jude Monye, who welcomed the delegates assured the Deputy Governor of the bank’s readiness to support the Bayelsa Government in the chosen areas.

He noted that with the bank’s feats toward empowering young Nigerians and sport development showed the bank has strong desire towards developing and positioning youths to become world-class citizens equipped and ready to be absorbed into an increasing competitive professional skills and endeavours.

Monye further disclosed that Heritage Bank have been at the forefront of supporting good courses involving youth and sport, whilst reiterating the bank’s MD/CEO, Ifie Sekibo’s readiness to partner with Bayelsa State Government.

“On behalf of the CEO and the Board, I want to say, we will support the course of Bayelsa State as far as sports in concerned. Whether it is wrestling, athletic, football, soccer, we will be part of it,” he assured.