•OPEC, Fawibe, Kyari extol him

•As oil prices slide below $100 per barrel

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor & Obas Esiedesa



THE Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has described the sudden death of the Secretary-General of the organization (OPEC), Dr. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo as a profound loss to not only the organization, but also the oil industry and the international community.



The organization, noted that Dr. Barkindo put in over 40 years into the service of OPEC, said that he was very passionate in driving operations, which impacted positively on the industry and economies of nations.



Specifically, in a statement obtained by Vanguard, OPEC, stated: “It is with immense sorrow and sadness that the OPEC Secretariat learnt of the passing of the OPEC Secretary General, His Excellency, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, in his home country of Nigeria. He was the much-loved leader of the OPEC Secretariat and his passing is a profound loss to the entire OPEC family, the oil industry and the international community.



“OPEC extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, loved ones and his home country, Nigeria. “As OPEC Secretary General, a position he assumed on August 1, 2016, HE Barkindo was a visionary leader and an eloquent communicator who played key role in forming the historic Declaration of Cooperation at the end of 2016.



“Throughout HE Barkindo’s long career, there have been several central themes that have driven him: an infectious passion for the petroleum industry; an unwavering belief in oil’s poverty eradicating potential; a steadfast commitment to sustainable development; the importance of dialogue and multilateralism; and, most fundamentally of all, treating everyone with respect and kindness.

A great loss to his family, NNPC, Nigeria, OPEC, global energy community —Mele kyari

Also commenting, the Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, said: “We lost our esteemed Dr. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo. Certainly, a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community.”



Similarly, in an interview with Vanguard, yesterday, the Chairman, International Energy Services Limited, Dr. Diran Fawibe, a close associate, said: “The sudden and untimely death of the outgoing Secretary General of OPEC, His Excellency Mohammed Barkindo came to everyone as a shock. It was totally unexpected and the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, the NNPC, the International Petroleum Industry and indeed OPEC would miss this international technocrat.



“The Nigerian petroleum industry and Nigeria as a country would miss this great man, especially at the time Nigeria started benefiting from the works of the reservoir of knowledge that he has gathered at OPEC we lost him.



“I condole with his family, President Muhammad Buhari, the NNPC, Nigerian petroleum industry, and indeed OPEC, where he has spent the last six years as the Head of Affairs of that organization. It should be noted that he was third OPEC Secretary from Nigeria, after the late Chief Meshack Feyide and Dr. Rilwanu Lukman.

