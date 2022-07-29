Real Estate company, Barcity Properties Limited has announced its Sales promo for its estate in Karshi and Lugbe only.

Barcity Properties is a top-notch property development company that prides itself on its proven track records, integrity and commitment to deliver superior value in design, quality and services in our developments to our customers.

With the promo, a 300SQM of land located in Karshi area of Abuja is now going for N500k, 450SQM for four bedroom penthouse goes for N750k while the 600SQM for five bedroom duplex is now going for N1million.

Speaking on the reason for the promo, the MD/CEO of Barcity Properties, Mr. Onyeka Eluagu, said the discount is to encourage more people to become landlords in the Federal Capital Territory and to also create sustainable wealth and good returns for people with interest in buying and reselling the plots in few months.

Bernice Court Karshi and Bernice Court Lugbe Phase 2 is the only two estates undergoing promo, we decided to slash the price as part of our efforts to make housing affordable for every Nigerian, he added.

We want to see a nation where at least, 60 per cent of her citizens are house owners, all our estate lands are authentic and verifiable.

