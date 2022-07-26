Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has placed all its state commands on alert following intelligence reports that elements of the Boko Haram Terrorists as well as those of Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP have heightened plots to attack the nation’s capital, Abuja and five other states including Lagos.

The leaked memo dated July 25 and signed by the Deputy Commandant General DCG Operations, Dauda Danladi Mungadi which was addressed to all state commands of the NSCDC, the Corps said two separate bandit groups have also concluded plans to attack Abuja and others.

The memo reads; “We have received credible intelligence that Boko-Haram and the ISWAP Terrorist groups have mobilised fighters and high calibre weapons particularly Rocket propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGS) which they intend to deploy for the offensive in Katsina State.

“In another development, two separate bandits groups are plotting coordinated attacks on North-West, North Central and South West (Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi,FCT and Lagos) respectively.

“Consequently the Commandant General has directed you scale up deployment in all strategic places including: Schools, Worship Centres and Critical National Assets in your respective states to checkmate any possible threats by these criminal elements. Please treat as urgent”.

There has been apprehension in the nation’s capital and other parts of the country following increased attacks on security formations as well as the Presidential Guards in Abuja.