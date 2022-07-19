By Ogalah Ibrahim

Bandits in large numbers, Tuesday afternoon, attacked Ruwan Godiya and Kwai village in Faskari Local Government Area, Katsina State and killed six person, injured scores and carted away several cattles, among other domestic animals.

Lawal Kafinta who hails from the community, in a phone interview told Vanguard that the hoodlums also attacked Kwai, a neighbouring community where they killed one other person and injured several others.

The hoodlums who terrorized the neighbourhood came to the area riding on motorcycle and were said to be over a hundred.

“Yes the hoodlums killed five persons in Ruwan Godiya and one other person at Kwai, a neighbouring village. They also injured scores in the attack. As I am talking to you, some of them are receiving treatment in Funtua.

“The incident occured this afternoon (Tuesday), between 12 noon and 1 pm.

“They did not enter Faskari town. They only operated at the outskirt of the town where herders normally graze their animals.

“Among those killed include: Saidu Nadada, Nadabo Danjuma, Surajo Alhaji Garba and Ibrahim Haliru, among others and they have since been buried in accordance with Islamic jurisdiction,” Lawal said

Barely two days ago, the marauding bandits under the rain, struck Shema Quarters in Dutsinma LGA where they abducted 9 persons including 4 married women.

Last week too, they attack Tura Koshe village under Malumfashi LGA, kidnapped two children of one Alhaji Sanusi, along with one Alhaji Hashimu Tura Koshe.

The police spokesperson in the State, SP Gambo Isa said he was yet to be briefed on the Faskari attack, promising to call back as soon as he has the details. However, nothing has been heard from him as at the time of filing this report.

Faskari is among the frontline local government areas in the state highly prone to insecurity.