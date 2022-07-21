…Suspected Alero boys kill 5 police officers, 4 civilians in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Suspected terrorists numbering over 300, on Wednesday, killed five Mobile Police Officers (PMF) and three other civilians at a police checkpoint in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to a source, the suspected terrorists were from the camp of Ado Alero, the wanted terrorists recently turbaned Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Yandoton in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The Emir has since been suspended for his action.

The terrorists were said to have stormed the community riding on over 200 motorcycles and proceeded to the police checkpoint, where they killed five police officers on special duty from Kano and three other civilians in the process.

The source explained that the attack by the suspected Alero boys may be a form of protest concerning the withdrawal of the title conferred on their master and the renewed onslaught for his arrest by the police as well as the government of Katsina and Zamfara State.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Gambo Isah while confirming the report said the well armed terrorists who staged the attack at about 6:30 pm on Wednesday were over 300 in numbers, killing five police officers and three civilians in the process.

He explained that the policemen were killed by the suspected terrorists alongside three civilians while repelling attack on Gatigawa village at about 6:45pm on Wednesday.

“The terrorists were over three hundred (300) and they were fully armed. The five policemen are from Kano State and they were on special duty at Gatikawa. The terrorists attacked them at 6.45 p.m.

“The terrorists also killed three civilians. Investigation is already in progress over the matter by the Katsina State police Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The attack is coming barely 48 hours after the hoodlums attack Ruwan Godiya and Kwai community in Safana Local Government Area of the state where they killed six persons and injured scores.