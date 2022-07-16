Bandits' informant killed in Katsina

The suspects

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina Police Command has arrested six persons in connection with the killing of a suspected bandits’ informant, who was working on his farmland in Katsina.

Spokesperson of the command, Superintendent Gambo Isah, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the state’s force headquarter on Friday.

Gambo said: “On July 7 at about 1700hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting the suspected killers of one Mallam Dayyabu of Majifa village, Kankara LGA.

“The fact of the case is that on 10/06/2022 at about 1400hrs, the following suspects: Kane Kasimu 35, Yahaya Danmallam 30, (at large) Aminu Ba’are 40, (at large), Sirajo Dawai 18, (at large), Ibrahim Amadu 60, and Sa’idu Ibrahim 30, all of Gidan Dangwari village, Kankara LGA, attacked the said Mallam Dayyabu. He was working on his farmland.

“They, thereafter, went to his house with the intent to kill his wife, but did not meet her. They then destroyed some parts of the house.

“The suspects have confessed to the commission of the offence.”

Similarly, the Police spokesman said based on another tip-off, the command also succeeded in arresting a 25 years old man, Bello Sale Jino, of Modoji village, a notorious leader of kidnap-for-ransom syndicate, and a suspected terrorist in a hideout at Bakuru village, Katsina.

Gambo explained that in the course of investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was invited to the village by one Mustapha Badamasi, to do a survey of a rich man, who is said to have plenty of cowse.

While being quizzed, the suspect confessed to have kidnapped many people within Katsina metropolis and collected ransom ranging from N80,000 to N200,000.

Gambo gave the names of his gang members arrested to include: Muhammed Ibrahim 25, of Sokoto Rima Quarters, Katsina, Anas Abdullahi 30, of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina and Mustapha Badamasi as investigation is ongoing.

