By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A pastor with ECWA Church, Rev. Adamu Buba, who was kidnapped when bandits attacked Tudun Ibru in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state on Monday night, was found dead by locals on Tuesday near the community.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab told journalists that “it is true and when the church went for his burial; gunmen started shooting and people fled.”

It was gathered that the community was attacked on Monday at night, three were killed and some people were kidnapped.

“The kidnappers then moved to Doka and abducted nine people. The pastor of ECWA Church Tudun Ibru, Rev Adamu Buba was among those kidnapped.

“But this morning, while villagers were on the heels of the kidnappers, they found his body,” said a source.

The police were yet to issue a statement on the incident.

In a similar development, barely 24 hours after bandits struck at a Catholic Church in Kauru, Kaduna State, and abducted a Catholic priest, the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan has on Tuesday confirmed the release of Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the bandits kidnapped Father Emmanuel Silas at the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church in Zambina, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, on Monday.

However, the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, thanked everyone who offered prayers for the quick release of the Rev. Silas.

According to the statement, “with hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas.”

“He was abducted by armed persons from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area, in the early hours of Monday, July 4,” the Chancellor of the Diocese said.