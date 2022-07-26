.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Armed Bandits on Monday night struck again at Sheda Village in Kwali Area Council and abducted the wife of Fula i Leader, the Andoni Fulani, Mrs Habiba Adamu.

Sources said this is the second time Habiba who is the wife of Alhaji Adamu Garba Ardo, the Andoni Fula i of Sheda was kidnapped along with three of her children

The names of the three children were given as Hafsat, Fatima and Abubakar and their abduction is coming two days after another band of bandits were said to have last Saturday abducted a couple, Mr Sunday Odoma Ojarume, and his wife, Mrs Janet Odoma Ojarume, at Sheda village, also in Kwali.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the eldest wife of the Ardon Fulani, Mrs Khadijat Adamu said bandits invaded Anguwar Tudan Fulani at Yangoji village in Kwali area council of Abuja, around 12.04am.

According to Khadijat, the bandits gained access into the house through the kitchen back door, abducted her (Khadijat).

However, the later realized that she could not walk as she was incapacitated by old age and dumped her

They now searched other rooms where they found the junior wife, Mrs. Habiba and abducted her.

“The bandits who forced their way into the house through the back door also ransacked her room and took away her three phones. They also went into the room of Habiba and scattered everything inside in search of money”.

Khadijat further disclosed that her husband was not at home when the bandits struck noting that the Police from Kwali divisional headquarters has visited the house after the incident.

FCT Police Command has not responded to enquiries on the update of the abduction incident.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Habiba Adamu was earlier abducted in February this year but a combined team of rescued by some vigilantes went after the kidnappers and rescued her.